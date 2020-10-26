NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $106.17 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.