NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $215,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 702.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

CNP stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.