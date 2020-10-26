NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $214,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

T opened at $27.82 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

