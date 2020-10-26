NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $206,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.