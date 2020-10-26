NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $166,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 429.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after buying an additional 984,185 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $81.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

