NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $113,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6,861.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

VOD opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

