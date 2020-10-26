NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8,638.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of BK opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

