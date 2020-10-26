NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,809.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,162,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 87,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

