NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after buying an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,584 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 676,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,734,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 662,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

NOV opened at $9.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.