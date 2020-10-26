NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,126 Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,883,000 after acquiring an additional 643,333 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,420,000 after acquiring an additional 446,916 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,227,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 225,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $103.62 on Monday. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.85, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

