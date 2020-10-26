NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.40 and its 200 day moving average is $319.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

