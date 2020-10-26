NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 791 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2,825.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $156.41 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.