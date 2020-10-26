NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1,139.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

