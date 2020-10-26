NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 4,816 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4,630.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,166 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after buying an additional 2,486,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 1,939,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

