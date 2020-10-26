NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 4,080 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 539.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

