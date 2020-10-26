NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 398 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.49 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

