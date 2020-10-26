NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 3,414 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7,939.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,821,000 after buying an additional 344,881 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Masco by 131.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,124,000 after acquiring an additional 382,548 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 246.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after buying an additional 1,769,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Masco by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,494,000 after buying an additional 228,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.