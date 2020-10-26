NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 390.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $243.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $251.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.