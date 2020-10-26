NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.