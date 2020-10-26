NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 201.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 153.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

