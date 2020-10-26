NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4,920.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,178 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,454,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,707,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

AIG stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

