NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 712 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $183.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $198,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

