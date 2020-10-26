NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,925 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Value Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,763 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,051 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.91 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

