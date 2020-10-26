NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 199 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT stock opened at $221.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.38. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

