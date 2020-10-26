NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) & Formula One Group (NYSE:FWONK) Head-To-Head Contrast

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% Formula One Group -51.60% -2.86% -1.41%

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Formula One Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.32 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.27 $106.00 million ($1.35) -27.60

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NTN Buzztime and Formula One Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Formula One Group has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Formula One Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than NTN Buzztime.

Summary

Formula One Group beats NTN Buzztime on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

