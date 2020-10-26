Novartis (NVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

