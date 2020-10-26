Norwest Venture Partners XI LP Has $32.06 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Norwest Venture Partners XI LP lowered its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476,046 shares during the period. Health Catalyst makes up approximately 100.0% of Norwest Venture Partners XI LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP owned approximately 2.21% of Health Catalyst worth $32,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 65.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 670.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,930 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 122.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 97.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 99,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $41.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 4,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $125,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,968 shares of company stock worth $24,863,791. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

