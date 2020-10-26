Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) Director Purchases C$260,000.00 in Stock

Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) Director Stanley William Leo Spavold acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,967,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,425,758.23.
CVE:NVV opened at C$0.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 65.19, a quick ratio of 64.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norvista Capital Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.86 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.
Norvista Capital Company Profile
