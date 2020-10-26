NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

