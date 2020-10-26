Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.721-6.721 billion.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $35.15 on Monday. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

