Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $158,553.57 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $158,553.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NEM stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 124.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 584,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $668,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $3,873,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 35,259.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 675,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 673,800 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

