New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

