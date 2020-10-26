New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) & TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (NASDAQ:MOLOF) Head-To-Head Review

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Mountain Finance and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance -17.83% 10.54% 3.96% TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -249.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Mountain Finance and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 3.34 $112.56 million $1.27 7.50 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness $680,000.00 7.85 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

