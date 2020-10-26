Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NSRGY opened at $118.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $340.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $92,838,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 12,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.