Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

