NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00005954 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $137.01 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00090922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00237780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.01347782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00134422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,876,443 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.