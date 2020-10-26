National Bank Financial Trims SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Target Price to C$45.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded SSR Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.42.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$25.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.97. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$12.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.69.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,264,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,972.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

