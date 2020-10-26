Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 138,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 126,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

