Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $11.00. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 720,316 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.34.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.