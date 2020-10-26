Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.50. Naked Wines shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 6,649 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MJWNF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Naked Wines in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.