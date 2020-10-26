MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) vs. South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Critical Comparison

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MVB Financial and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.96 million 1.41 $26.99 million $2.16 8.01 South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.42 $29.22 million $1.69 8.83

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Plains Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 16.13% 13.29% 1.34% South Plains Financial 14.60% 9.80% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MVB Financial and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Volatility and Risk

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. MVB Financial pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MVB Financial beats South Plains Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as automated teller machines, and Internet and telephone banking services. The company operates 15 full-service banking branches and 11 mortgage offices. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, and finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 26 full-service banking locations; and 12 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

