Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MWA. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.