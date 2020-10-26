MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:MSM opened at $68.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.
About MSC Industrial Direct
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
