Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.41. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 230,001 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

