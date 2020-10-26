Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 65 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 5.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $178,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $374.60 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day moving average of $325.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

