Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,300 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

