Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

