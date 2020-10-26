Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 44.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $214,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $149.96 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,084 shares of company stock worth $22,847,518. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.