Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Invests $220,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 277.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 238.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $168.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

