Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises about 2.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spotify Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.37.

SPOT stock opened at $283.49 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.